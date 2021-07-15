Chinese State Media Promises ‘Very Low’ Risk of Bird Flu Spreading After Man Enters Hospital

Chinese state media assured Thursday that the odds of avian flu spreading were “very low” after a man in southwestern China who contracted it was hospitalized.

The 55-year-old man from Sichuan Province contracted a case of H5N6, also known as the “bird flu,” after he tested positive for the virus on July 6. His symptoms included a fever as early as June 30, according to CGTN, a media outlet controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

“According to assessment by experts, risks of a large-scale spread of the virus are very low,” the publication reassured readers, though it noted Chinese authorities had “activated an emergency response and sterilized the area.”

Just eight cases of the virus in Asia have been reported to the World Health Organization since 2015, including one patient who died. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted in a study published last year that humans who contracted the virus had a mortality rate of 67 percent. The figure for Covid-19, by contrast, ranged from 2 percent in December to 7 percent in the pandemic’s early months.

CGTN, which is headquartered in Beijing and but retains an American office in Washington, D.C., also made headlines during the Covid-19 for promoting conspiracy theories about that virus — including a one that suggested the virus began in France or the United States.

