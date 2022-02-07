Chris Christie Backtracks After Saying Trump ‘Incited’ Jan. 6: ‘I Don’t Think He Intended’ Capitol Attack

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) backtracked on Monday after he said a day before that former President Donald Trump “incited” the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Christie has stated on numerous occasions that Trump is responsible for the Capitol riot that took place in January of 2021 as Congress met to certify the election results.

On Sunday, during an interview on This Week with ABC’s Martha Raddatz, Christie again placed the blame for Jan. 6 squarely on the shoulders of Trump.

Reminded that former Vice President Mike Pence had stated last week Trump was “wrong” about the election, ABC’s Jonathan Karl asked if Pence still views Trump as a figure not unlike former President Ronald Reagan.

Christie responded by declaring that Trump cited a riot with intent:

And let’s face it, let’s call this what it is, January 6th was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump in an effort to intimidate Mike Pence and the Congress into doing exactly what he said in his own words last week, overturn the election.

During an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday, a full day later, Christie was asked about the interview with Raddatz, and backed off of blaming Trump directly for the U.S. Capitol being sacked by pro-Trump protestors.

Following some back and forth, Hewitt asked Christie, “Is [Trump] liable?”

In the following exchange, Christie adjusted his tune.

CC: He’s, look, I think that the conduct that happened was foreseeable given that he is, he’s been telling people you’ve got to fight for your country and go up to Capitol Hill and fight for your country. You know, words matter, Hugh. Words matter under the law. Words matter in politics. And words matter when they come out of the mouth of the president of the United States. HH: Do you think he intended the 725 people who have been charged with one crime or another to break into the Capitol? CC: I don’t think he intended that specific act, Hugh. HH: He’s told me he didn’t. CC: I think what… HH: He’s told me on the air that he didn’t.

Christie responded by declaring he did not believe Trump made statements following the 2020 election with the intent of inciting a riot:

Look, I don’t think he intended that, but I think what he intended, and his words this past week support this, that he was attempting to set up a situation to intimidate Mike Pence and intimidate the members of Congress into voting to overturn the election, his words, overturn the election, Hugh.

Hewitt then asked Christie if statements made by Trump following the 2020 election pass the “Brandenburg test” for incitement of violence.

Christie responded that he believes Trump’s language after the election “was protected.”

