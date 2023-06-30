Chris Christie Claims He Will ‘Shame Don Trump Into Showing Up To Debates — I Don’t Think His Ego Will Permit Him Not To’

GOP presidential nominee Chris Christie believes he has what it takes to drag former President Donald Trump out onto the debate stage later this summer.

On the Thursday edition of journalist Bari Weiss’ podcast, Honestly, she sat down with the 2024 hopeful to ask him about his game plan as the race heats up.

“What happens if Trump doesn’t show up to the debate?” Weiss asked.

“I will shame him into showing up,” Christie said.

“And quite frankly, he owes it to his voters and to all the voters in the Republican party to show up and debate. If he wants the honor of being the Republican nominee for President, he has an obligation to show up at those debates. But you know, ‘Oh, it’s not fair. It’s not fair to me. I’m so far ahead. Why should I let people talk about me?’ Because you decided to run for president. That’s why,” he added.

Christie said he thinks Trump will show up because of his ego.

“You have to engage in this stuff and the American people and the Republican party voters have a right to hear you and to compare you side by side with the other people offering themselves. So we’ll continue to make that argument. And quite frankly, I think he’ll show up ’cause I don’t think his ego will permit him not to,” Christie said.

According to a new poll from NBC News, Christie’s favorability rate is not particularly high amongst GOP voters. Released Wednesday, the poll, which surveyed likely GOP primary voters, revealed that “15% said they view Christie positively, and 42% of this group have a negative view.”

