Chris Christie sparred with his ABC colleagues George Stephanopoulos and Jonathan Karl for raving about recent legislative and foreign policy successes for President Joe Biden.

The debate took place on Sunday’s edition of ABC’s This Week. Stephanopoulos and Karl glowingly cited numerous recent developments including; an agreement on the bill called the Inflation Reduction act, a better-than-expected July jobs report, the killing of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri. But Christie argued that average Americans are, on the whole, still worse off under Biden.

“George, when you’re arguing with people in 9 percent inflation world that they shouldn’t be feeling pain, that the economy is actually good, that’s just a losing argument,” Christie said. “And the American people know it, they feel it.”

“But it is a tale of two economies,” Stephanopolous shot back.

The ABC News anchor conceded Christie’s point, but argued the former New Jersey governor was neglecting the new jobs report.

“You’re right, the inflation rate is incredibly high, but look at those jobs numbers on Friday!” Stephanopoulos gushed.

“But people can’t keep up with the costs of living their lives,” Christie replied. “So they say, ‘OK, I’ve got a job, that’s a good thing. But to get to that job, I’ve gotta fill my car with gas, and it costs that much more. Then, when I’m on my way home from work, I gotta go to supermarket and I get absolutely tanked there from a dollar perspective’ … All those expenses are going way, way up. And people say, ‘Yeah, I have a job, but my life is worse now than two years ago.’ And we know from Ronald Reagan, that’s an incredibly powerful question: Am I better off now than I was two years ago?”

Stephanopoulos added in response, “The president has had pretty remarkable both legislative and executive action winning streak over the last several weeks.”

Karl sided with Stephanopoulos.

“He’s on a roll,” Karl said. “There’s no question that Joe Biden is on a roll legislatively, on the national security front. But he’s getting no credit for it. And, look, inflation is still a factor. Gas prices are actually coming down, and having been coming down for almost two months. The unemployment numbers are remarkable — not only the unemployment numbers, but wage growth continues to rise. It’s just not keeping pace with inflation.”

“It’s an inside Washington roll, George,” Christie said. He added, “They got Democrats to actually vote for a Democrat bill. What are we going to do? Drop the confetti at the White House?! This is ridiculous. … The people in the rest of the country are saying, ‘Wait a second! I’m still paying much more for gas than I should. I’m still paying much more to cool my house. I can’t get groceries on the table. And I’m worried about my future.'”

Watch above, via ABC.

