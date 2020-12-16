Masks work. And with vaccines on the way, the need for continued mitigation is incredibly important.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie tested positive for covid earlier this year and after his grueling recovery process, he wrote a very personal Wall Street Journal op-ed admitting he let his guard down by not wearing a mask in gatherings with the president and others, emphasizing the importance of everyone wearing masks.

Because it’s not a partisan issue.

In a new ad set to air on TV, Christie tells viewers, “This message isn’t for everyone. It’s for all those people who refusing to wear a mask.”

Drawing upon Christie again says he was wrong to “remove my mask at the White House.”

I am very happy today for this ad to start to run on TV across America. I urge all Americans to learn from my experience and to, please, wear a mask and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/DGmOValDJo — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) December 16, 2020

He said we can’t let mask-wearing “divide us” because, again, it is one of many steps you can take to prevent the spread of covid.

“If you don’t do the right thing, we could all end up on the wrong side of history. Please wear a mask.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]