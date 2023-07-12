Chris Christie Tells Trump to ‘Look in the Mirror’ After Former President Mocks His Weight

Republican 2024 presidential hopeful Chris Christie went after Donald Trump for the former president’s frequent attacks against his weight.

The exchange took place on the Tuesday edition of The Stephen A. Smith Show where host, Stephen Smith sat down with the candidate to talk about the race.

Smith asked Christie to talk about how the personal attacks from Trump, which largely center on his weight, impact him.

“He’s a child. I mean, this is the kind of stuff, Stephen A. that happens in the school yard. You’re making fun of people in elementary school for the guy or the woman who’s overweight,” Christie said.

“As you know, there are tens of millions of Americans out there who struggle each and every day with their weight. And I’m one of them. And I’ve been on all kinds of diets. I’ve had surgery and I’ve done much better than I did when I was governor. I lost a lot of weight when I was governor and I’ve kept most of that weight off, but I still have a lot more to go. I just look at him and think what a child, how small he to be doing things like that,” Christie added.

Christie said Trump doesn’t look like a “Greek god.”

“Maybe he should look in the mirror, cause this guy ain’t Arnold Schwarzenegger. Okay. I’ve seen some of those pictures of him golfing. He doesn’t look like a Greek god to me,” Christie said.

Christie said the comments don’t bother him on a personal level but alienate potential 2024 voters.

“What he is doing by doing that is making other Americans who are suffering from this, feel even more self-conscious than they do already,” Christie said. “I think it’s one of the last areas of physical discrimination that’s acceptable, socially acceptable in this country.”

Smith pointed out that although Trump is known for making fun of people, he still has many supporters, and asked Christie what his plan is to sway those people to vote for him instead.

“If you had a child or a grandchild who was overweight, would you want Donald Trump saying those things about them? What about you, yourself? Is this the kind of character we want sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office,” Christie said.

