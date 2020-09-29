Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped President Donald Trump prepare to debate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, said the president was too “hot” in his first performance but that it was a problem that could be “fixed,” in contrast to what he said was a “shaky” performance by his opponent.

“First off, Rahm said earlier that it was the vice president’s job tonight to reassure,” Christie said, referring to fellow ABC News contributor and Rahm Emanuel. “I don’t think that’s a reassuring performance by the vice president tonight. He looked very shaky at many, many times in this debate. His numbers were way off. He would wander off in mid-sentence. And he used lots of name-calling and insulting language. That’s not rising above it.” However, Christie said, “On the Trump side, I think that was too hot. You come in and decide you want to be aggressive — and I think that was the right thing to be aggressive — but that was too hot.”

He added: “With all that heat … you lose the light. That, potentially, can be fixed. Maybe, maybe not. We’ll have to see on the Trump side. On the Biden side, I’d be very concerned that his problems can’t be fixed. Because if you’re not up to being able to stand up there for 90 minutes and be consistently coherent, people are going to wonder if you’re going to be able to do that when you’re sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office.

Watch above via ABC News.

