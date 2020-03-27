Chris Cuomo laid out a damning indictment of President Donald Trump’s “two defining flaws” and argued that these character failings are compromising the federal government’s coronavirus response and “literally making us sick.”

At the end of a week that saw the CNN host use his “Closing Argument” segments to forcefully call out the massive, cognitive dissonance between Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci as well as condemn callous right-wing narratives, Cuomo took dead aim at the president’s penchant for petty, uninformed behavior.

“In a world of doubt, here is a sure thing,” Cuomo warned. “If the federal government and the states don’t get it together better, you will see sickness and death in this country like you never have before. And while there are a growing number of mayors and governors in need, there is one persistent problem at the top: Trump. His two defining flaws are on flagrant display. They are literally making us sick.”

‘First, his ignorance,” Cuomo said, playing a clip of Trump appearing on Fox News to openly doubt the pleas from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo — brother of the CNN host —to send more ventilators to deal with the massive outbreak in New York City.

“He didn’t ‘feel.’ He doesn’t ‘believe,'” Cuomo pointed out. “What about this.When you go to war, do you give troops what they need before they come under fire? Yes, right? Same with health care workers. They need the [Personal Protective Equipment] now. They need the ventilators in their localities now so when they run out of either, there are more at the ready. Either he doesn’t get that, which speaks to a degree of ignorance that is more threatening anything COVID-19 can do, or it is just his second defining flaw on display, his arrogance.”

Then Cuomo showed Trump’s response during the Friday press briefing, where he strongly suggested that governors who didn’t stroke his ego and praise the White House in public would get less support than those that do show fealty.

“No, you treat them right,” Cuomo shot back. “Our money, our government, our power. We gave it to you. We don’t serve you. You serve us. We have the most cases in the world, why? Because we have a big population, there is lots of density in place, and we have major foreign travel hubs. But also because we’ve done the least to stop the spread. And in large part, that’s on Trump. He slept on this. He lied about it. And now he is not doing enough.”

“Reopen by Easter? That’s not aspirational. It’s asinine. No expert anywhere says anything like it. Reassess the life limitations we’re under now,” Cuomo demanded. “Repeating the words of great leaders does not make you one. Doing great things when it matters, that does. And that time is now. We are asking everyone to act now. Act for others. Take this seriously. How can we be surprised that so many, especially in red states seem slow to the cause when the man they look to for guidance has lied about it, slow-walked it, exaggerated his success, and consistently increased the risk to all of us.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

