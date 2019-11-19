During his “Closing Argument” segment, CNN’s Chris Cuomo railed against Republican hypocrisy in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, calling out as “pathetic” that party’s dismissal of Democrat-called witnesses as immaterial, low-level officials while simultaneously supporting the president’s refusal to allow key White House figures like Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton to testify.

“If everything is so perfect, then why hide the key players?” Cuomo asked. “If the Republicans are so desperate for first-hand knowledge, so frustrated that people can’t give them the straight truth, then why don’t they ask for the main players? You’re so desperate that you would like to expose the whistleblower, someone whose identity is protected by law, even though you know they have no first-hand information, but you don’t call for the people at the top of the food chain?”

“This odd disconnect becomes obvious when they discuss the decision to basically hide the call, right?” he pointed out, before airing a clip of Republican Congressman Jim Jordan discussing the call with National Security Council aide Tim Morrison. “They hid this phone call. Morrison helped hide this phone call by going to the lawyers. Representative Jordan, presidential defender number one in this hearing, says it’s prophetic.”

“He’s in the business of coloring reality these days, isn’t he?” Cuomo concluded of Jordan. “I argue for facts. And the people who have them, who guided the decisions, who dealt with the aid, who decided to hide that call with an ask by Mr. Trump for the Bidens and [Rudy] Giuliani’s desires, they’re not here. It’s as ugly as it is obvious. Why they’re not screaming about that as they are everything else on the right. They would rather deceive you about this process being unfair and incomplete. Think about how pathetic it is to watch these men and women pick apart the inches of insight that these men and women who have testified so far have about the decisions that others have made, instructions others gave them, and yet leave yards of truth untouched.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

