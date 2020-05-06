Chris Cuomo launched his Wednesday show with a sharp rebuke of President Donald Trump, who not-so-subtly verbally bulldozed a nurse into backtracking after she dared to mention PPE shortages during a photo opportunity in the Oval Office.

As the CNN host noted that more that eight in ten states will have eased lockdown restrictions by the end of the week, he pointed out that new hotspots are still emerging, testing and tracing remains insufficient, and many healthcare workers are still suffering from shortages in personal protective equipment like gowns, face shields, and N-95 masks.

“Literally, not even enough PPE gear,” Cuomo noted. “So today, a prominent nurse — remember, it’s National Nurses Day — pointed that out. The reality, right next to the president. And look what he said.”

Cuomo then played a clip of a White House event honoring nurses, where, in response to a reporter’s question, Sophia Thomas, president of the National Association of Nurse Practitioners, explained that PPE supplies have been “sporadic” and that she has been rewearing the same N-95 mask for a month. After her answer, a clearly annoyed Trump made a point of contradicting her, saying “sporadic for you, but not for a lot of other people,” which prompted Thomas to quickly agree.

“He better cross his arms in a defensive posture,” Cuomo said with disdain, as the clip of a hunched-over Trump at the Resolute Desk ended. “First of all, how dare he do that to her on the spot. What is she supposed to say? Disagree with him? She’s reusing her N-95 mask, one should be enough. It is not just sporadic for her, that’s not even what the word means. In pockets all over this country, they don’t have what they need. And for a guy who thinks his fate is tied to making this pandemic go away, Let me ask you, why does he keep denying what it will take to make it go away? Why does he hide from the needs, instead of providing them? Why doesn’t he unite this country behind that desperation of fact instead of dividing? We need the reality.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

