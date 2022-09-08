Chris Cuomo Opens Up About Mental Health and Drinking: ‘I Drink Often And I Definitely Think It’s Not Always For the Right Reason’

Chris Cuomo opened up about struggles with mental health and drinking on his podcast.

On Thursday’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, the former CNN host pushed for more people to be open about their mental health struggles while revealing his own.

Too often, I think we avoid dealing with things. So here’s a little bit of my story. I take my body — and my diet can suck. I drink too much. I’m thinking about that — mostly in terms of why I drink too much. And I’m probably what people in the sobriety community would call a “normie” but a hard drinker. I drink, often. And I definitely think it’s not always for the right reason. I think it’s to settle my mind. I think it’s to deal with emotions that — I’m not saying I’m an alcoholic. I don’t believe in abusing those terms, but it’s something I’ve had to think about. And it’s something that I am thinking about and it’s something that I’m dealing with because my mental health has become an increasing aspect of my self concern about how I can be my best. I really believe that you know where your head is, is where your life goes.

Cuomo has been embroiled in personal drama since 2021 when his bother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, faced sexual harassment allegations from multiple women. Chris Cuomo, who at the time was CNN’s star anchor, came under fire for advising his brother through the matter while still working at the network.

After an investigation, CNN fired Cuomo in December 2021. Cuomo announced plans to sue CNN for $125 million over his firing, and later joined cable news network NewsNation as a prime time host.

Listen above via The Chris Cuomo Project.

