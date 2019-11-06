Hardball’s Chris Matthews skewered the very weird energy given off by the full-fledged “bromance” between President Donald Trump and his ever-loyal media foot solider, Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs.

On his Wednesday night show, MSNBC’s Matthews played several clips of the back-and-forth…and back…and forth encomiums tossed between Dobbs and Trump in recent days. But this trend started far before then. Dobbs’ show has long been a strident advocate of the president’s nativist agenda by pushing fear-mongering and “invasion” rhetoric about immigrants. And Dobbs often takes the time to heap general praise on Trump in hagiographic, Dear Leader-style terms.

“Governor Matt Bevin wasn’t the only person President Trump praised at the rally, one of them wanted to return the favor,” Matthews pointed out, citing the special shout out Dobbs received at Monday’s campaign rally in Lexington, KY.

“It’s like a Cialis commercial,” Matthews cracked after a supercut of the pair’s mutual affection. “I mean, what’s going on here? They’re in dueling bath tubs, they’re both in their bubble baths. What’s going on here!”

“That image, for you viewers and everyone here, is just so unpleasant!” said a laughing María Teresa Kumar, president and CEO of Vote Latino. “But I think this demonstrates that the profession from these two individuals, both Sean Hannity and from Lou Dobbs is a propaganda machine for the president is that dotted line. And for individuals who scratch your head and say ‘Why are people still in the camp of the president?’ is that they’re also kind of in a lockbox of the media, of the consumption they receive, and that’s a disservice. And it’s not true to the profession of the press. Like there should be this understanding that, when you are sitting here you are actually acting on the benefit of the public.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

