Chris Wallace Asks NYC Mayor Eric Adams If He’ll ‘Tone Down’ His Nightlife Amid ‘Migrant Emergency’ and ‘Economic Downturn’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked New York City Mayor Eric Adams if he has any plans to “tone down” his nightlife, given issues like a “migrant emergency” and “economic downturn” in addition to “a crime issue.”

These latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace on HBO Max — which will release in full on Friday — feature Mayor Adams, pop superstar Meghan Trainor, and author James Patterson.

In a preview clip of his in-depth interview with Mayor Adams, Wallace asked about his affinity for roaming the City That Never Sleeps when so much else is going on:

ADAMS: It’s 24 hour city. When I go out, I am patronizing my restaurants, my hotels, my dishwashers, my cooks. Then what I do next, I go into the subway system to see if my midnight people are working, I go into my hospitals, I go visit this 24 hour city. This is not a nine to five city. And this is a city that never sleeps. So the mayor should not be taking a nap. WALLACE: You got a migrant emergency when the city is facing like the rest of the country and economic downturn. You’ve got a crime issue. Any thought of toning it down? ADAMS: Well think about what you just said. You said we have an economic issue. My nightlife is a multi billion dollar industry. People are afraid to go back out to restaurants. Now they see the mayor going out saying come back out to our city. That is what the whole theme is. So you say, Okay, Eric, you’re taking hit what is being the mayor of New York without taking hits. You can’t run you can’t wake up and read the papers in a day and say, Oh, my God, I’m afraid of being criticized. I have 8.8 million people in the city I have 35 million opinions. That is the city we call New York.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace drops three full episodes each Friday morning, and CNN airs a version recapping highlights of the episodes every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Watch above via HBO Max and CNN.

