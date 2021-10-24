Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace confronted CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky about the lack of outbreaks related to packed sporting events.

During an interview on this Sunday’s program, the Fox News anchor quizzed Walensky while showing images of stadiums with tens of thousands of attendees, and even college football games with fans rushing the field.

“You see hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of people all packed together, not a mask in sight,” Wallace said. “I understand it’s outdoors. But what does it tell you that there have not been spikes in most of these communities when you have people crowded into football or baseball stadiums?”

Walensky conceded that outdoor settings present significantly less risk.

“We would still encourage people who are unvaccinated to wear a mask in those situations,” Walensky said. “But given that these games are outdoors, that tends to be a much safer environment.”

Prior to college football season, there was handwringing about packed stadiums from some members of President Joe Biden’s public health team, most notably from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“I don’t think it’s smart,” Fauci said of college football crowds, at the start of the season. “Outdoors is always better than indoors, but even when you have such a congregate setting of people close together – you should be vaccinated. And when you do have congregate settings, particularly indoors, you should be wearing a mask.”

Walensky herself threw out the first pitch at a packed Boston Red Sox game back in May, although Covid numbers were significantly lower at that time.

Watch above, via Fox News.

