Chris Wallace Cracks Up CDC Chief Walensky Over Their Off-Camera Chat About ‘Fictional Porn Movie’ While He Was At Fox

CNN and HBO Max host Chris Wallace shared some laughs with Biden administration CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recalling an off-camera exchange they had while Wallace was still at Fox News.

This week’s new episodes of Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace premiered on HBO Max on Friday morning, featuring in-depth interviews with legendary record producer Clive Davis, controversial billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, and Dr. Walensky.

In a lighter moment near the end of the interview, Wallace and Walensky laughed as they recounted their bonding experience over a running gag in the Seinfeld universe centered around Walensky’s first name and a fictional erotic film:

Wallace: This is not the first time I have spoken — sat down with you. I interviewed you a number of times when I was at Fox and one time off camera. I asked you – why are you laughing? Walensky: Because I know exactly what you’re going to say. Wallace: I asked you. If you’d like Seinfeld. Do you want to explain why I asked you that? Walensky: Yes, because there’s an episode about a porn star named Rochelle Rochelle. Wallace: It was a porn movie. I’m much more comfortable with you explaining than me. Walensky: Yes, that’s why you asked. I was again I was a first year medical student and I was a Seinfeld fan. But I did not see the episode that played that night and (you told me that you came into class the next day.) I came into class and I could say having not seen the episode but many other people did. A whole bunch of people just chanted Rochelle Rochelle. Wallace: So did you see the episode? (I have) Of course, we should need to point out Rochelle Rochelle is a figment of the imagination of Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld. And there is no movie Rochelle Rochelle. Walensky: Yes. Thank you for noting. And I was not involved. Wallace: You were nowhere near that.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace drops three full episodes each Friday morning, and CNN airs a version recapping highlights of the episodes every Sunday at 7 pm.

Watch above via HBO Max and CNN.

