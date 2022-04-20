Chris Wallace Hails Psaki Following CNN+ Interview: Restored ‘Much Needed Civility to the White House Briefing Room’

Chris Wallace praised White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for bringing “civility” back to the White House during an interview streamed on CNN+ Wednesday.

Psaki sat down with the former, longtime Fox News host as she prepares to depart the West Wing on her way to a TV gig at MSNBC.

During the interview, Wallace heaped endless praise on Psaki. He noted she has been celebrated for her handling of the briefing room throughout the last year.

Chris Wallace is quite the #Psaki Pstan:

“You’ve been widely praised for your stint here at the White House. In fact, I have praised you for your stint here at the White House. How do you think you’ve done?” #WTTCW pic.twitter.com/nUfdmRItxh — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) April 20, 2022

“You have been, I think it’s fair to say, been widely praised for your stint here at the White House,” Wallace noted. “In fact, I have praised you for your stint here at the White House. How do you think you’ve done?”

Psaki said she could not grade herself, but noted she had hoped when she took the job to “calm the nerves” of the country.

“I’m really proud of the time I’ve spent here so far at the White House and working for the president, and hopefully helping people understand what his thinking is and what his policies are,” she said.

Later on during the interview, Wallace told Psaki she had restored civility to the White House in what was an apparent shot at from President Donald Trump’s administration.

Wow, extraordinary outtro for Jen #Psaki by Chris Wallace:

“The job of White House press secretary is tricky… Jen’s done as good a job at it as any press secretary I can remember, while restoring some much needed civility to the White House briefing room. She’ll be missed.” pic.twitter.com/RlJ4SvRfTT — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) April 20, 2022

“Jen Psaki, thank you,” Wallace said. “We are going to miss you behind the podium, and if you end up at a cable channel other than this one, I promise I will watch you.”

Wallace ended the interview by explaining to his viewers Psaki has handled the job of press secretary as well as anyone.

“The job of White House press secretary is tricky,” Wallace then said. “You represent that president, but you’re paid by the American people. Handling those sometimes dueling obligations is a delicate balance. But Jen has done as good a job at it as any press secretary I can remember, while restoring some much-needed civility to the White House briefing room.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com