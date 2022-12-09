Chris Wallace Laughs At Dionne Warwick’s Tale of Facing Down Snoop Dogg and Death Row Staff in Her House at 7 AM

CNN anchor Chris Wallace couldn’t suppress a laugh when singing legend Dionne Warwick told him about the time she confronted Snoop Dogg and staff from Death Row Records over rap lyrics in an early-morning meeting at her home.

In the last batch of episodes of Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace this season, the host reminded Ms. Warwick about her crusade against gangsta rap in the mid-90s.

Warwick told Wallace about the meeting she convened with the rapper and his label at seven sharp, and said she thought she reached them:

WALLACE: Then there is your campaign against, which I must say I didn’t know, I guess I missed this. Against gangsta rap. Yeah. And here you are testifying before Congress.

(VIDEO CLIP)

At one point, you invited the folks from Death Row Records including Snoop Dogg over to your home to hash this out.

WARWICK: 7am in the morning, not a minute before, not a minute after. Ring that doorbell, you have me as a part of the problem. Make me a part of the solution.

WALLACE: So did it work out?

WARWICK: They all showed up. And yeah, it did work. I think what it was was they needed to hear me because they said, Oh, you’re dissing dissing. I said I’m doing what? Dissing us. What does that mean? Disrespecting, I said well say that.

WALLACE: (laughs) I could just see the folks at Death Row Records but you’re Dionne Warwick so they probably listened.

WARWICK: They said oh we’re from the hood. I said you don’t know what the hood is. You ever been to New York or New Jersey? That’s a hood and that’s where I’m from. Oh, gee, you must be a gangsta too, you never know. But I am, but like I tell them I say you know, you guys are all gonna grow up. You’re gonna have families, you’re going to have children. You’re gonna have girls. And one day that little girl’s gonna look at you and say, Daddy did you really say that? Is that really you? What are you going to say? I think it got through to them.

WALLACE: (laughs) I can just see, with that face of yours and those big eyes that they’ve kind of go oh, that’s…

WARWICK: just come. That’s what we need right this minute. We need conversation. We do. Nobody’s talking to each other. It seems like nobody really wants to know how to solve these problems. Can’t solve them without talking.