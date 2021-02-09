Chris Wallace Praises Democrats’ ‘Very Strong’ Argument for Impeaching Trump

Fox News’ Chris Wallace praised the case for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment on Tuesday, saying Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Joe Neguse (D-CO) made a “particularly strong” opening argument using “a conservative legal philosophy.”

“I thought it was a very powerful opening,” Wallace said. “It had a lot of substance to it. It had a lot of technological slickness to it. The video of the events of January 6. The use of graphics to make the point about what’s in the Constitution. The historical precedent. I thought what was particularly — in a legal, as opposed to the emotional side — the very strict legal argument, I thought … the congressman from Colorado made a particularly strong argument. What he did, he took a conservative legal philosophy — originalism, textualism, read the Constitution exactly as it was written, and use that against the president.”

Raskin and Neguse kicked off impeachment proceedings in the Senate on Tuesday afternoon, speaking for House in Democrats who are seeking to convince the Senate to vote in favor of convicting the former president.

Wallace said it might be hard to see how there could “be any argument on the other side” after hearing Democrats make their case, and elaborated on his praise for Neguse.

“I thought his close was very strong,” Wallace said. “What happened on January 6, he said, [was] the framers’ worst nightmare come to life, and that a president can’t enflame insurrection and run away. You are going to hear this over and over again — a ‘January exception.’ The idea that a president [can’t] commit crimes, allegedly, and then leave office, and somehow he’s thereby off the hook.

“I will say one last thing as someone who’s covered a lot of trials,” he added. “When you hear one side’s argument it seems like that’s overwhelming — and how could there be any argument on the other side? The defense is going to take two hours now to present the reasons why this trial shouldn’t be held, and I’m sure they will make a lot of good points, too. So let’s just wait and listen.

