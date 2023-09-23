CNN’s Chris Wallace Says New CNN Early State Poll ‘Good News For Trump’ — But ‘DeSantis Is in Real Trouble’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace told CNN anchor Abby Phillip that a new CNN poll of New Hampshire is “good news for Trump” and bad news for a pair of rivals — ex-Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

CNN created a lot of buzz earlier this month with a poll that was chock full of negative data points about President Joe Biden — including public opinion about his age and a slim national edge — within the margin of error — for Trump.

But a new CNN poll of New Hampshire shows considerably better news for the president — a 12-point lead over Trump and a much more solid hold on Democrats than Trump has on Republicans in the state

But the poll also showed Trump dominating the GOP field, and even drawing significant support in head-to-heads between Biden and the other Republicans.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, Wallace said the poll was an indication of Trump’s strength — and waning hope for Christie and DeSantis:

PHILLIP: It looks like in New Hampshire, they are not all that into Ron DeSantis. It’s pretty remarkable. Donald Trump in this new poll is the clear frontrunner. He’s at 39 percent support. But there is a four-way tie now within the margin of error for second place between DeSantis, who’s dropped 13 points, and is now at 10 percent. And then there’s Chris Christie at 11, Haley at 12. To me, this is one of the first times we’ve really seen a lot of movement. And it’s not the kind of movement that Ron DeSantis, I think, has been hoping for. CHRIS WALLACE, CNN HOST: No, I agree. That’s the lead to this poll. DeSantis has dropped 13 points since July. More than half of his support is gone, and especially among moderates. And he was in a tier. He wasn’t up there with Trump. But he was certainly in a tier ahead of those other guys. And now, suddenly, not only is he not second, I guess he’s running, what, fifth or sixth or something. And Ramaswamy is actually in the lead of the second tier. It’s good news for Trump. He doesn’t have the majority support that you see him nationally and in a number of other states, but still, he’s at 39 percent, and his closest contender, Ramaswamy, is at 13. I think he would take that. I also think it’s bad news for Chris Christie. If there’s one state where he’s got to do well, it’s in a more moderate Republican state like New Hampshire. He’s down at around 11 percent. If he finishes — PHILLIP: Do a little bit better than Ron DeSantis, though, I have to say, I mean, if you’re Chris Christie. WALLACE: But if he finishes at that low with less than a third of the support of Trump, I don’t know how he would continue. And as you say, the lead, DeSantis in real trouble at least in New Hampshire. PHILLIP: Yes. I mean, his campaign would say they are focusing on Iowa. But polls like this are really bad for momentum, which is important at this stage.

Watch above via CNN Primetime.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com