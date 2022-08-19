Chris Wallace Says Trump Lawyers Were Silent at Affidavit Hearing Because There’s ‘A Lot Of Stuff In There He Wouldn’t Like’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace said the reason former President Donald Trump‘s lawyers didn’t speak at a hearing to unseal the Mar-a-Lago affidavit is the “very damaging” information likely contained therein.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchor Brianna Keilar and John Berman asked Wallace to weigh in on the Justice Department’s court fight to keep the affidavit for the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home under seal.

In particular, Berman wanted to know why Trump sent attorneys to the hearing, but did not have them argue to unseal the affidavit in court. Wallace offered a simple but logical answer:

JOHN BERMAN: So, Chris, there was this hearing before a judge in Florida over whether to release the affidavit to justify the search warrant into Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump had lawyers there for the arguments, but only there. Why is that important that they were there as observers, and not more than that?

CHRIS WALLACE: Well, it’s fascinating because, you know, he put out a statement saying that he wanted the entire affidavit released. The Justice Department, Merrick Garland, who said they don’t want any of it released because they think it will identify confidential sources, that it will hurt their prosecution of the case, maybe jeopardize national security.

Trump, in public said that he wanted it all released. But when they had the hearing yesterday, even though, as you point out, he had a lawyer, Christina Bobb, in the courtroom, she didn’t say anything.

She didn’t make a motion. She could easily have said, you know, “The the person whose home was investigated here. He also supports release of the affidavit.”

But that case had to be made entirely by media people, people like CNN and other news organizations, to release the document. She didn’t say anything.

And that’s because I think, frankly, he knows that while it might help him a little bit in the defense, there’s probably a lot in that affidavit that is very damaging.

Yes. It’s only allegations. It hasn’t been proven. Probable cause, not beyond a reasonable doubt. But, you know, he probably doesn’t want to have that affidavit released because there would be a lot of stuff in there that he wouldn’t like.