Chris Wallace Torches Biden Campaign for Skipping the Sunday Shows on Eve of Convention: ‘The Damnedest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace is calling out former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign for skipping out on his program — and all of the other Sunday shows — ahead of this week’s Democratic National Convention.

Speaking with Guy Benson on Fox News radio Friday, Wallace notes that in every presidential campaign he’s covered since 1988, each campaign puts out top officials ahead on their party’s convention to preview the week. Wallace, though, was stymied in his efforts to book a Biden representative. It turned out that he was not alone.

“At first I thought, well, maybe it’s because it’s Fox News and they’re boycotting us,” Wallace said. “No! They’re not putting anybody out on any of the Sunday shows.”

The Fox News anchor said he cannot comprehend the decision to pass on the Sunday shows.

“I don’t understand what’s going on here,” Wallace said. “This is the damnedest thing I’ve ever seen … the Biden campaign isn’t putting anybody out.”

As far as Wallace is concerned, it speaks to the overall tactics being employed by the Biden campaign to keep the candidate out of view as much as possible — noting that he has not answered questions since tabbing Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his pick for vice president. Wallace did acknowledge the steady lead Biden maintains in the polls, but argued that it won’t stick unless he does more press.

“He continues to lead with what I’ll call the basement strategy,” Wallace said. “I don’t think you can hide from now until Election Day. I just don’t think it’s possible.”

Listen above, via Fox News Radio. (The relevant portion begins at the 1:20:30 mark.)

