Chrissy Teigen Dunks on ‘Sad and Paranoid’ Ted Cruz for Whining About One of His Tweets

Model and actress Chrissy Teigen dunked hard on Sen. Ted Cruz when the Texas Republican voiced a “sad and paranoid” complaint that one of his tweets didn’t get a satisfactory number of retweets.

On Thursday, Cruz sent a tweet defending Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to allow false political ads, and denouncing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s decision not to allow any political ads.

About an hour later, Cruz weighed in with a conspiratorial-sounding complaint to the manager, tweeting “Hmm. Only 169 retweets. It’s almost like the 3.4M people who chose to follow this account never saw this particular tweet…. Wonder why?”

Hmm. Only 169 retweets. It’s almost like the 3.4M people who chose to follow this account never saw this particular tweet…. Wonder why? https://t.co/p1VdOKqxAK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 31, 2019

It was at this point that the dunking commenced, but was brilliantly capped off by self-styled Twitter Mayor Teigen, who replied Friday by telling Cruz “hello, mayor here, sometimes stuff u say just bombs. there is no need to get sad and paranoid about it”.

hello, mayor here, sometimes stuff u say just bombs. there is no need to get sad and paranoid about it — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 1, 2019

There were other dunks, as well.

Probably because no one likes you, and no one likes Zuckerberg even harder. https://t.co/pMoKQdF44J — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) November 1, 2019

it’s because your tweet sucked hope this helps https://t.co/KDYtwJ7Nwf — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 31, 2019

When you think people are out to get you cuz you don’t get retweeted: https://t.co/xQl34RI28T — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) November 1, 2019

This one’s getting a lot of retweets, though. Maybe your original post should’ve been whinier? https://t.co/PIGH3aEdZF — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) November 1, 2019

This has to do with The Server hidden in Ukraine and acid washed deleted emails and Soros, doesn’t it. https://t.co/7Eq9lxwIvT — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) November 1, 2019

Cruz is famously disliked by even Republicans like Lindsey Graham, who once joked “If you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you.”

I’m not saying Ted Cruz is unlikable, but when Ted Cruz plays “rock, paper, scissors,” the three of them work together to cut, smother, and break him. Examples of jokes Graham didn’t make include:

Telemarketers have a “do not call” list that only says “Ted Cruz” on it.

Ted Cruz is so unpopular that when he sings the national anthem, the flag takes a knee.

Ted Cruz is so unloved, his body pillow has a “safe word.”

Cruz’s original tweet has rebounded nicely, though, and has now been retweeted more than six thousand times.

