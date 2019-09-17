Christine Ford’s Friend Now Says Kavanaugh Story Doesn’t Make Sense, But She Was Pressured to Say Otherwise

A high school friend of Christine Blasey Ford who initially said that she believed the sexual assault accuser of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is now questioning Ford’s account — and claiming she was pressured by others in Ford’s camp to support it.

Speaking to reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly for their new book, The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation, Leland Keyser — Ford’s high school friend — is now questioning Ford’s story.

“Those facts together I don’t recollect, and it just didn’t make any sense,” Keyser said (via the Washington Examiner).

According to authors Pogrebin and Kelly, Ford’s classmate, Lucy Gonella and Ford’s friend Monica McLean “pressured” to Keyser change her story.

“I was told behind the scenes that certain things could spread about me if I didn’t comply,” Keyser said. She added, “It would be impossible for me to be the only girl at a get-together with three guys, have [Ford] leave, and then not figure out how she’s getting home. I just really didn’t have confidence in the story.”

Pogrebin and Kelly do note, in their book, that “Keyser’s memory might be affected by her struggles with alcohol and other substances.”

