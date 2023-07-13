Christopher Nolan Praises Fans For Committing to Barbie-Oppenheimer Double Feature: ‘That’s Terrific’

Oppenheimer Director Christopher Nolan is thrilled with fans planning to see his new movie and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie on the same day.

The “Barbenheimer” effect has seen over 20,000 people purchase tickets to see both movies back-to-back per reports from early ticket sales at AMC. Both films, although strikingly different in context, are set to premiere on July 21.

High-level names involved in both productions are ecstatic over the idea, praising fans for helping to revitalize theaters. The only question is which movie do you see first?

Nolan and Oppenheimer star, Cillian Murphy, spoke with IGN about the films upcoming release and the highly-anticipated double-feature.

“Summer, in a healthy marketplace, is always crowded, and we’ve been doing this a long time,” Nolan said. “I think for those of us who care about movies, we’ve been really waiting to have a crowded marketplace again, and now it’s here and that’s terrific.”

“I think it’s great. I mean, I’ll be going to see Barbie. I can’t wait to see it,” Murphy said. “I think it’s just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out the same day. Could spend a whole day in the cinema, what’s better than that?”

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling shared their excitement at the Wednesday London premiere.

“It’s a perfect double bill. I think actually start your day with Barbie, then go straight into Oppenheimer and then Barbie chaser,” Robbie suggested.

Gosling suggested the same order but was open to adding tequila into the days long festivities.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com