Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on Tuesday he was invited onto Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News, but declined.

The senator wrote that the Fox host invited him on air to debate the letter he sent to Rupert Murdoch insisting the network “immediately cease the reckless amplification of the so-called ‘Great Replacement’ theory.”

“I’m declining” Schumer said.

.@TuckerCarlson invited me on his show tonight to debate the letter I sent to @FoxNews. I’m declining. Tucker Carlson needs to stop promoting the racist, dangerous ‘Replacement Theory’. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 17, 2022

On Tuesday, Schumer sent a letter to Fox News executives including Fox Corporation Chairman Rupert Murdoch, calling on him to “immediately cease the reckless amplification of the so-called ‘Great Replacement theory’ on your network’s broadcasts.”

“Proponents of this white nationalist, far-right conspiracy theory believe that a complicit or cooperative class of elites are advancing a plot designed to undermine the political power and culture of white Americans,” continued Schumer. “For years, these types of beliefs have existed at the fringes of American life. However, this pernicious theory, which has no basis in fact, has been injected into the mainstream thanks in large part to a dangerous level of amplification by your network and its anchors.”

“I urge you to take into consideration the very real impacts of the dangerous rhetoric being broadcast on your network on a nightly basis,” he added.

Especially following Saturday’s shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets, where Payton Gendron allegedly killed 10 people and wounded three others, Carlson has come under fire for promoting the theory, accusing Democrats of embracing illegal immigration in an effort to change the American electorate in their favor against Republicans due to the minority vote usually favoring Democrats.

