Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer may have surprised his Democratic base of support when he defended Fox News against President Donald Trump‘s recent attacks on the network, likening the president to a dictator.

“Dictators — dictators shut down the press, try to shame the press when they speak truth to power, which is what our press has done in all the years of this republic,” said Schumer on the Senate floor Tuesday.

“When a president can attack a news organization overwhelmingly friendly to him, with some of his leading advocates getting prime time space — some of them go to his rallies — it shows he really doesn’t believe in freedom of the press.”

Schumer said the president attacked the network for which is on his side 90% or more of the time for unfavorable coverage of his administration. “Their most popular shows seem to just be cheerleaders for President Trump. To me it’s the most biased newscast there is of the major news stations.”

“What kind of thin skin does this man have?” Schumer asked of the president for attacking Fox News over one small dissonant note.

“When President Trump can even attack Fox News because once in a blue moon it says something he doesn’t like, that shows he doesn’t really deserve to be president because a president must protect our liberties whether he’s under fire or note,” Schumer added.

Over the past few days, Trump has tweeted a series of criticisms for the network, including that watching the network’s weekend anchors was worse than watching “low ratings Fake News CNN.”

Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

“@FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there!” the president said in another tweet.

…a “source” of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

