Minority Leader Chuck Schumer went off on Senate Republicans for their silence after President Donald Trump’s ‘go back to where you came from’ tirade Sunday.

“It’s become frighteningly common for many of my Republican colleagues to let these moments sail by without saying even a word. Republican leadership especially rarely criticizes the president directly, even in a situation like this that so clearly merits it,” said Schumer. “I’m left to wonder if the silence of many Republicans in the wake of President Trump’s xenophobic tweets is out of embarrassment or agreement. Embarrassment or agreement both are inexcusable.”

The Senate majority leader said that some of his Republican colleagues were hoping that the president realizes the error of his ways. They were hoping that he disavows or deletes his tweets from Sunday, but instead he doubled down on his comments.

“My Republican friends, he’s not backing off. Where are you?” said Schumer. “When something this serious, this bigoted, this un-American happens, if you’re saying to yourselves, well, he got us our big tax cut, well, he’s taking regulations off big corporations, well, he pulled out of the Paris accords. We have to go along with this racism? You’re making a deal with the devil. It’s so wrong, so wrong.”

“His goal, President Trump’s goal, sadly, is not to unite but to divide,” Schumer concluded.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com