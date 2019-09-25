Chuck Schumer Says Trump Administration May Have ‘Doctored Or Left Out Major Sections’ of Ukraine Memo

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) repeatedly suggested that the memo detailing a call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may have been “doctored” by the White House.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon — following the release of the bombshell memo in which Trump repeatedly suggests the Ukrainian government investigate former Vice President Joe Biden — Schumer told reporters that “Earlier this morning, President Trump released a quote unquote document of his call with President Zelensky,” laking air-quotes to denote skepticism.

“Considering the document was something the White House chose to release, it was far more damaging to the president’s case than any of us anticipated,” Schumer added, then summarizes the content of the call as detailed in the memo.

“In this telephone conversation, the president of the United States made an extraordinary request to the president of Ukraine, to investigate Trump’s political opponent and aid president Trump’s reelection campaign,” Schumer said.

Schumer detailed some of the questions he thought the document raised, and added “those are just the ones that come from the document we were given.”

“This White House has a history of doctoring public disclosures to save the president from embarrassment,” Schumer said, adding “If they do it for small things, like when they change the transcript of the White House communications director saying the president quote sinks 3-ft putts into saying he sinks 30-ft putts, then there’s no telling what they do in a document as consequential as this one.”

During Anthony Scaramucci’s brief run in the White House, the Trump press shop altered a transcript in the manner that Schumer described. And just a few weeks ago, an unidentified Sharpie aficionado altered a weather map in order to cover up for Trump.

“Even with the possibility that the administration doctored or left out major sections, though, this document demonstrates that President Trump made it abundantly and redundantly clear to the president of the Ukraine that he wanted him to investigate his political opponent,” Schumer continued, and went on to say that the memo “absolutely validates the wisdom of Speaker Pelosi’s decision to open up a formal impeachment inquiry.”

Reporters and news anchors have noted the presence of several ellipses in key portions of the memo.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

