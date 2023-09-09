Chuck Todd Asks Gavin Newsom If Trump Winning ‘Will Break Us?’

Meet the Press host Chuck Todd asked California Governor Gavin Newsom if four more years of ex-President Donald Trump “will break us?”

Trump has a miles-long lead over the rest of the GOP field, a lead that seems to increase with every new set of criminal charges against him. And a buzzed-about poll released this week showed President Joe Biden in a close second to Trump and performing poorly with voters.

In a preview of an interview that will air on this week’s edition of NBC’s Meet the Press, Todd asked Newsom if he thought the country could take another 4 years of Trump, and Newsom answered that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis might not be much better:

CHUCK TODD: Do you think another four years of Donald Trump will break us? GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM: I – I don’t – I hope we don’t have to experience that. But I worry about democracy. I worry about the fetishness for autocracy that we’re seeing not just from Trump, but around the world, and notably across this country. I’ve made the point about DeSantis that I think he’s functionally authoritarian. I’m worried more, in many respects, about Trumpism which transcends well beyond his term and time in tenure. CHUCK TODD: Do you think Trump or DeSantis would be a greater threat to democracy? GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM: I’ll leave that to more objective minds. I’m concerned about democracy fundamentally. CHUCK TODD: I understand you say for more objective minds. What’s in your mind? GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM: I think the vengeance CHUCK TODD: Tell me what’s in your mind? GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM: I think the vengeance in Donald Trump’s heart right now is more of a threat.

Todd will depart MTP after this week’s show to make way for new moderator Kristen Welker, the first Black woman to take the reins of the landmark program.

