Chuck Todd: ‘Climate Change’ Makes More Pandemics ‘Inevitable’

MSNBC host Chuck Todd said Sunday that “climate change” could be a driving force behind future pandemics.

He attributed the sentiment to “a lot of folks” during an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci. “When you think about, sadly, having to prepare for this again, right — and I know there’s a lot of folks who think, you know, due to climate change and globalization in general, it’s inevitable we’re going to deal with more and more viruses like this,” Todd said in the lead-up to a question for Fauci. “The biggest lesson you’re going to take away to prepare for the next one?”

Todd didn’t say who had suggested climate change might be a culprit in cultivating future pandemics, and Fauci didn’t acknowledge the point.

“You know, there are a couple of lessons, Chuck,” Fauci replied. “There are lessons domestically. There are lessons public health-wise, scientifically. Let’s take global, to begin with. We have to have a better global health security network of interconnectivity, of communication, of transparency, so that we are talking to each other all the time and know what’s going on. We also have to have a continued investment in the science. If you want to look, Chuck, at the success story in this terrible year — [it] has been the extraordinary, unprecedented advance with the vaccine, where you know, in January of 2020, we started the process, and 11 months later, we had a highly efficacious vaccine going into the arms of individuals, which is going to be the answer to this, together with public health measures.

“So, keep the science up, continue to support the public health infrastructure, and remain global in our interactions,” Fauci added. “You know, as I’ve said so many times, a global pandemic requires a global response.”

