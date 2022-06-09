Chuck Todd’s Show Tries to Book Dead Congressman

Chuck Todd’s new streaming show Meet the Press NOW unsuccessfully tried to book late Rep. Don Young (R-AK) for an appearance Friday.

Young died in March a the age of 88 after serving as Alaska’s at-large House representative since 1973.

On the March 20 edition of Todd’s previous show, Meet the Press, he actually paid tribute to the lawmaker. Whomever tired to book Young on behalf of Todd was apparently unaware of any of this.

Young’s former communications director Zack Brown shared an email he received from Todd’s team on Thursday evening. It reads:

Subject: MEET THE PRESS INTERVIEW REQUEST FOR TOMORROW, FRI. JUNE 10TH AT 4PM EST Hello Zack, I hope all is well. I am reaching out on behalf of Meet The Press NOW with Chuck Todd on NBC News NOW. I would love to see if Congressman Don Young has any availability to join Chuck tomorrow, Friday, June 10th in the 4pm EST hour. We would love to have him on the program if his schedule allows. Would tomorrow in the 4pm Est hour work for Congressman Young?

Unfortunately, @chucktodd, I don’t think Congressman Young’s schedule will allow him to be on Meet the Press with you tomorrow, but I’ll circle back if that changes. Thanks for reaching out! pic.twitter.com/NP2QCFNGH3 — Zack Brown (@ZackBrownDC) June 9, 2022

Brown responded by informing the program his former boss had died. He thanked Todd for paying “a lovely tribute to him” at the time of his passing.

Felt obligated to reply pic.twitter.com/ydTbZBqZXr — Zack Brown (@ZackBrownDC) June 9, 2022

He sent Todd’s staff a link to the tribute, in which the host praised Young as “one of a kind.”

Brown later tweeted that if Brown were living today, he would have gotten a kick out of the blunder.

The best part to me is if DY saw this he would cackle about it for 5 minutes before asking me to print it and laminate it so he could show all his friends on the House Floor during votes. https://t.co/iuAo8IhVgO — Zack Brown (@ZackBrownDC) June 9, 2022

