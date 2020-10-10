Cindy McCain Cuts New Arizona-Targeted Ad for Biden: ‘Joe Will Always Fight for the American People — Just Like John Did’

Cindy McCain, wife of late Arizona Senator John McCain, has cut a new ad for Joe Biden in which she extolls Biden’s friendship with her husband, and says the former VP “will always fight for the American people. Just like John did.”

Mrs. McCain’s late husband has been the subject of relentless attacks by President Donald Trump, and in September formally announced her endorsement of Biden. On Saturday, the Biden campaign rolled out the new ad in a press release announcing the spot will begin running in hotly-contested Arizona first, then nationwide:

Biden for President released a new ad this morning, featuring Cindy McCain, the widow of Senator John McCain, called “Like John Did.” The ad highlights how Joe Biden — like Senator McCain did — will put his country first, including honoring our veterans and fallen heroes, and listening to the experts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The ad will begin running across Arizona starting today, and then it will premiere nationwide on Fox News Sunday tomorrow before airing on 60 Minutes and during NFL football games Sunday. Cindy McCain campaigned with Biden and Senator Kamala Harris on Thursday in Arizona, paying their respects at the American Indian Veterans National Memorial. In the ad, McCain says: “Now more than ever, we need a President who will put service before self. A President who will lead with courage and compassion, not ego. A President who will respect the sacrifices made by our service members and their families. A President who will honor our fallen heroes, and a President who will bring out the best in us — not the worst.” She highlights Biden’s record of public service, saying: “Joe Biden’s dedicated his life to this country and working across the aisle to get things done. Joe will always fight for the American people, just like John did.” During the Democratic National Convention, McCain lent her voice to a video highlighting Senator McCain and Joe Biden’s friendship and bipartisan work together. McCain is part of a long list of Republicans who have endorsed Joe Biden, including former Senator Jeff Flake and more than two dozen former Republican Members of Congress.

Watch the ad above via Biden for President.

