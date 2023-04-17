Clarence Thomas to Amend Financial Disclosure Forms to Account for Real Estate Deal With GOP Megadonor

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly plans to amend his financial disclosure after he failed to include a real estate deal with the same Republican megadonor who treated him to lavish vacations.

The 2014 deal came to light as a result of ProPublica’s report on the luxurious perks Thomas received from Harlan Crow over the years, which the justice had never disclosed. The deal pertained to the sale of of three properties in Savannah, Georgia — a home and two vacant lots — that Crow bought from Thomas for $133,363.

These properties were partially owned by Thomas’ family members, including his mother, Leola Williams. Williams still lives on the property after Crow bought her home, and the deal allows her to live there rent-free as long as she pays for the property taxes and insurance. Crow told CNN that he bought the properties to “one day create a public museum at the Thomas home dedicated to telling the story of our nation’s second black Supreme Court Justice.”

A source told CNN’s Ariane de Vogue that Thomas didn’t think he had to disclose the transaction under investments because he lost money on the deal. The source described the non-disclosure as an oversight after aides assisted Thomas with his financial forms, and that Thomas “will review [them] and amend as appropriate.”

The move to account for the real estate deal comes after Thomas said he was also advised that he didn’t have to disclose all the luxuries he accepted from Crow over the years. While the justice says he intends to comply with new disclosure guidelines, his relationship with Crow remains under scrutiny due to ethical concerns.

Watch above via CNN.

