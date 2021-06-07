Clay Travis Blasts Jemele Hill for ‘Clown Take’ Attacking Joe Manchin: Her Opinions Have ‘No Intellectual Breadth at All’

After Jemele Hill called Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) a “clown” on Twitter, Outkick founder Clay Travis joined Fox News to return the favor. Travis imitated Hill with her own insult, claiming she’s the clown for criticizing Manchin’s decision to reject the ‘For the People Act.’

“This is what Jemele Hill does,” Travis told Fox News anchor Trace Gallagher. “She called the president, Donald Trump a white supremacist that eventually got her fired at ESPN, and now she’s taking aim at her own party!”

Hill did not call Manchin a white supremacist, but she did claim his opposition of the ‘For the People Act’ was upholding white supremacy.

“Record number of black voters show up to save this democracy, only for white supremacy to be upheld by a cowardly, power-hungry white dude. [Sen. Joe Manchin] is a clown,” Hill wrote on Twitter.

This is so on brand for this country. Record number of black voters show up to save this democracy, only for white supremacy to be upheld by a cowardly, power-hungry white dude. @Sen_JoeManchin is a clown. https://t.co/fCMuyoLer3 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 6, 2021

“This is just another clown take, ironically, by Jemele Hill who tried to label the democratic senator a clown,” Travis said. “She is the one who has yet to demonstrate any intellectual breadth at all behind her opinions.”

A response to recent GOP voter legislation, the bill — which has the support of many Democrats in Congress — would offer same-day voter registration and force states to automatically register eligible voters. The West Virginia Senator announced he would join Republicans and oppose the voting rights bill pushed by his own party.

“They no longer debate ideas,” Travis said of the Democratic Party. “They attack people who disagree with the ‘woke’ agenda as being racist, as being sexist, as being homophobic – whatever insult you want to lob at them personally, as opposed to addressing the issues themselves.”

Travis further explained the decision by Manchin to reject the bill has been consistent with his platform as a conservative democrat, having also iterated support for the filibuster.

