Climate Journo Gushes to MSNBC’s Ali Velshi Over Biden’s Green Jobs Rollout: ‘A Week of Climate Climaxing!’

Environmental journalist Betsy Rosenberg was unabashed in her praise for President Joe Biden’s rollout of initiatives on new green jobs, telling MSNBC host Ali Velshi that it was like “a week of climate climaxing!”

The president rolled out a series of executive actions on climate change and green jobs this week, about which Ms. Rosenberg could not contain her excitement. On Saturday morning’s edition of Velshi, she told the host that the Biden administration’s leadership marked a welcome change.

“The fact that we are finally treating it like an emergency, and we finally have leadership, it’s truly an exciting moment, Ali,” Rosenberg said, then added “It’s epic, it’s like a week of climate climaxing! It was just, the hits kept on coming, almost too much to process, but not complaining.”

A smiling Velshi noted “That was a different expression than I was going to use.”

The pair also discussed GM’s commitment to an all-electric product line by 2035, which Rosenberg also called epic.

GM has committed to completely emissions-free vehicles by 2035:

General Motors said Thursday it plans to be carbon neutral by 2040 in its global operations and hopes to offer only zero-emissions vehicles by 2035. The largest US automaker, GM (GM) had previously announced that it was working towards an “all electric future,” but it had not set any target date for achieving that goal. GM plans to cut emissions by transitioning to battery-powered electric vehicles or other zero-emissions technologies. This move will require an investment of $27 billion, up from the $20 billion announced before the pandemic.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

