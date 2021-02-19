comScore Close to 60 Million Vaccine Doses Administered in the United States: CDC

By Josh FeldmanFeb 19th, 2021, 9:56 pm

Close to 60 million vaccine doses have been administered in the United States, per the most recent available data from the Centers for Disease Control.

As of this posting, the CDC’s tracker puts total doses administered at 59.6 million — with almost over 40 million getting their first dose already and 17 million getting two doses.

The Biden administration has said that winter storms have caused delays of roughly six million doses right now.

As the vaccine rollout continues across the country, the covid death toll in the United States is close to 500,000 total.

Overall, per data from the COVID Tracking Project, total daily cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been dropping in recent days. Today’s numbers reported 75,000 new cases, a little under 60,000 hospitalizations, and 2,477 deaths.

