After yet another brutal day on Wall Street, market observers are practically begging for some action from President Donald Trump and the federal government at large.

During a discussion on CNBC’s Closing Bell seconds after the end of trading Thursday, several analysts called out the government’s failure to provide a solution.

“It’s obviously the completely foggy economic outlook that is having people step back,” said CNBC senior markets commentator Mike Santoli – assessing the Dow’s record 10 percent, 2,352 point single-day drop. “And it’s a tantrum about a lack of a coherent or persuasive policy response, at this point.

Asked if he was worried about whether the government could stop the slide by instituting new policy, CNBC panelist Charlie Babrinskoy of Ariel Investments said, “I don’t think they can.”

Jurien Timmer of Fidelity Investments more or less said that the Trump administration needs to, at this point, pull out all the stops.

“We need a double bazooka policy response of monetary and fiscal,” Timmer said. “And clearly, the market does not think there’s enough done on the fiscal side — even though the Fed is ready and willing to do whatever it takes, including possibly a 50 to 100 basis point next week back to zero.”

Watch above, via CNBC.

