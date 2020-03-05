CNBC Editor’s Idea to Save Global Economy: ‘Maybe We’d Be Better Off’ if We Gave the Coronavirus to Everybody

CNBC on-air editor Rick Santelli offered a novel solution to deal with the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on the global economy.

Santelli, whose anti-tax rant helped ignite the Tea Party movement in 2009, was clearly frustrated after another near 1,000-point drop in the Dow Jones average on Thursday. In response, he pondered the intentional spread of the virus, which the WHO estimates has a mortality rate of more than 3 percent, to all of the world’s 7.8 billion people as fast as possible. Such a surge of infected cases could quickly overwhelm an already straining health care system worldwide and potentially result in more than 250 million deaths globally.

“I’m not a doctor, I’m not a doctor,” Santelli repeated by way of caveat, before teeing up his theory for getting the coronavirus outbreak over quicker.

“Think of how the world would be if you tried to quarantine everybody over the generic-type flu. Now I’m not saying this is the generic-type flu, but maybe we’d just be better off if we just gave [the coronavirus] to everybody and then in a month it would be over, because the mortality rate of this probably wouldn’t be any different if we did it what way that the long term-picture. But the difference is we’re wreaking havoc on domestic and global economies.”

Watch the video above, via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]