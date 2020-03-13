comScore

CNBC’s Jim Cramer Celebrates Trump For Taking Up His Ideas at Coronavirus Presser: ‘They Listened!’

By Josh FeldmanMar 13th, 2020, 4:25 pm

CNBC’s Jim Cramer expressed on Twitter that he was encouraged by President Donald Trump’s press conference Friday afternoon on new actions being taken in response to the coronavirus.

Among the many announcements Trump made concerned waiving interest on student loans and purchasing oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Cramer was very encouraged to hear this from POTUS:

Earlier this week, after sharing his ideas to deal with the economic uncertainty, Cramer received a call and subsequently told viewers, “I do believe they’ll enact some of the ideas I just talked about earlier.”

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

