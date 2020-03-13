CNBC’s Jim Cramer Celebrates Trump For Taking Up His Ideas at Coronavirus Presser: ‘They Listened!’

CNBC’s Jim Cramer expressed on Twitter that he was encouraged by President Donald Trump’s press conference Friday afternoon on new actions being taken in response to the coronavirus.

Among the many announcements Trump made concerned waiving interest on student loans and purchasing oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Cramer was very encouraged to hear this from POTUS:

These are real commitments. Business is the greatest force of social change .. and for winning this war — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) March 13, 2020

I am very impressed by this ..very.. cynics won’t be. But these are totally heavyweight ceos. This is what we needed to get confidence!! — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) March 13, 2020

waived interest yes!! SPR –doing it all!! — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) March 13, 2020

We got it!!! WE GOT IT!!!!! WE GOT IT!!! — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) March 13, 2020

They listened!! — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) March 13, 2020

These companies. These are truly a way to get ahead . Now we need the fiscal side with the Speaker and the Treasury Secretary. — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) March 13, 2020

Hate him or like him, Jimmy Chill says the SPR plan and student loan interest waiver are things we pushed for that are good!! — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) March 13, 2020

Earlier this week, after sharing his ideas to deal with the economic uncertainty, Cramer received a call and subsequently told viewers, “I do believe they’ll enact some of the ideas I just talked about earlier.”

