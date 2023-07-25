CNN Airs Wild Clip from Inside Most Robbed Walgreens in the Country: ‘We Saw 3 Thefts’ In 30 Minutes

CNN Senior National Correspondent Kyung Lah reported on crime in San Francisco retail shops on Monday night with a wild segment from the most-robbed Walgreens in the country.

Lah began with San Francisco resident Richie Greenberg showing her around his local Walgreens.

“Chains, heavy chains that went from padlock to padlock on both sides of the doors. And this was bizarre, something I’d never seen before. This is just more icing on the cake. Telling us that rampant crime has become a regular part of life,” Greenberg says as they walk around the store.

“So typical that in the 30 minutes we were at this Walgreens, we watched three people, including this man, steal,” Lah reports as a man robs the store in front of them.

“Did that guy pay? Did that guy pay?” Lah shouts to the cashier as she walks the man leave with products from the store.

“He didn’t pay,” she notes, repeating the cashier’s answer.

“Walgreens says this Richmond neighborhood store with aisles of products like mustard locked behind plexiglass has the highest theft rate of all their nearly 9000 U.S. stores,” Lah adds, noting:

Hit more than a dozen times a day when thieves try to cleaning out ice cream and frozen burritos, workers grew so frustrated they resorted to the chains. They were ordered down by corporate because of the negative messaging. But Walgreens isn’t the only retailer impacted in San Francisco. You have to ask an employee for help. At this store. Frozen food is controlled with a cable lock, fake eyelashes locked behind plexiglass along with lotion and nail polish at another grocery store. $14 bags of coffee under lock and key.

Lah then changes locations to another local grocery store and notes all the products behind glass.

“It’s become kind of like a police state in San Francisco. I don’t know how to describe it,” concluded a local shopper to Lah.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

