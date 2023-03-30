CNN Analyst Says NYPD Has Ordered Every Cop In The City Of Every Rank To ‘Show Up In Uniform Tomorrow’

CNN Law Enforcement analyst John Miller says orders have gone out from the NYPD for every cop in the city “of every rank” to “show up in uniform tomorrow” following the criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump.

News broke on Thursday afternoon that Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigating the circumstances around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

And amid weeks of Trump threats and incitement, Miller called in on Thursday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room to tell anchor Wolf Blitzer about a sobering “teletype” that went out following the indictment:

WOLF BLITZER: We’ve got some news some news coming in now about security preparations underway in New York City. John Miller is our chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst. He’s joining us on the phone right now. You’re well plugged in there, John. What are you hearing?

JOHN MILLER: Well, as of a few moments ago, a teletype went out to all NYPD commands in New York City, ordering that all members of the department, no matter what their rank or assignment, show up in uniform tomorrow. So clearly, the NYPD is preparing to have all of its options open in case they have to mobilize a large number of police officers. Right now as they’re scanning, they’re not seeing any plans for any major protests, but that could change overnight because this news is very fresh.

WOLF BLITZER: Very fresh indeed. I know that here in Washington, when there’s a real bad situation unfolding, they start mobilizing military personnel. Any talk of that in New York City?

JOHN MILLER: No, we don’t do that in New York City. There’s 36,000 police officers in the NYPD. And large groups of them that are specially trained in disorder control. So this is something that they would want to maintain command and control over in a linear way without bringing in outside entities, especially from outside the city government.

WOLF BLITZER: Yes. So the manpower in New York is significant. So it’s going to be a little tense the next at least the next few days. Is that right, John?

JOHN MILLER: Well, I think what you’re going to have is is the the watching I mean, the Intelligence Bureau will be looking at social media to see what’s gathering any kind of numbers around demonstrations that people say they’re going to attend. They’ll be looking at groups, of course, because, you know, we learned lessons from January 6th, groups like the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters, the Oath Keepers and so on. But I think that they’re going to deploy precaution, precaution, at least, you know, around the courthouse for two important dates. One will be tomorrow when this announcement is possibly going to come out publicly, because it hasn’t been officially announced yet. And the second day, which will be the real challenge, will be at whatever time the district attorney and lawyers for Donald Trump arrange for him to surrender. And that’s when I think, given past experience, the former president’s statements and the statements of at least one of his attorneys, seems like the day that you would see a larger crowd.