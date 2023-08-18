CNN Catches Trump Election Plot Lawyer On Camera All Over Capitol On Jan. 6 — With Alex Jones

CNN caught Trump election plot lawyer Kenneth Chesebro on camera multiple times among the crowd at the Capitol on January 6 — and interacting with conspiracy nut Alex Jones.

Chesebro was a key architect of ex-President Donald Trump’s plan to overturn the 2020 election — now the subject of a new indictment of Trump by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on 13 counts — in which Chesebro is a co-defendant.

But Chesebro is also a central figure in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment against Trump for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, for which Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. That indictment contains a detailed memo outlining the plan that was authored by Chesebro.

A CNN KFile exclusive from Andrew Kaczynski, Em Steck, and Yahya Abou-Ghazala shows that Chesebro was with Alex Jones at the Capitol during the riot. The team combed through photos and videos from the day to isolate Chesebro clips — a lot of them:

Videos and photographs reviewed by CNN show the man dutifully recording Jones with his phone as the bombastic media personality ascended to the restricted area of the Capitol grounds where mobs of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters eventually broke in. While the man’s actions outside the Capitol that day have drawn little scrutiny, his alleged connections to a plot to overthrow the 2020 election have recently come into sharp focus: He is attorney Kenneth Chesebro, the alleged architect of the scheme to subvert the 2020 Electoral College process by using fake GOP electors in multiple states. When asked by the House select committee where he was the first week of January 2021 and on January 6, Chesebro invoked his Fifth Amendment rights. But a CNN investigation has placed him outside of the Capitol at the same time as his alleged plot to keep Trump in office unraveled inside it. There is no indication Chesebro entered the Capitol Building or was violent.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz presented the KFile footage to stunned co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

