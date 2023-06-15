CNN Crew Cracks Up At Guest Roasting Trump’s Chances: ‘He’s On Tape Saying Hey, I’m Doing A Crime, Watch Me!’

A panel of CNN analysts, journalists, and guests cracked up at Jonah Goldberg’s brief but potent roast of ex-President Donald Trump’s chances in court.

On Wednesday afternoon’s edition of CNN’s The Lead, host Jake Tapper played video of some mixed messages from Nikki Haley, who said Trump was reckless and dangerous with national security — but also that she’d be in favor of pardoning him.

Goldberg cracked ” Stop bringing this earth logic to any of this,” and drew laughs with his comic summation of Trump’s legal prospects:

TAPPER: And so, control room, since we’re talking about his opponents, let’s go to element four, because I mean, Nia makes — Nia-Malika makes a good point. Even Nikki Haley, who’s had some harsh things to say, has kind of, like, had different messages and been all over the map to a degree. Take a listen to what she said on Monday and then again on Tuesday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NIKKI HALEY, (R) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: President Trump was incredibly reckless with our national security. This puts all of our military men and women in danger.

I think it would be terrible for the country to have a former president in prison for years because of a documents’ case. That’s something you see in a Third World country. I saw that at the United Nations. So I would be inclined in favor of a pardon.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TAPPER: Well, it’s either a reckless national security issue that puts our military men and women in danger or it’s just a documents case.

JONAH GOLDBERG, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Right.

TAPPER: You have to pick one, right?

GOLDBERG: Apparently not. Stop bringing this earth logic to any of this. Look, I think that part of the problem is Trump has no real legal case. I mean, like, he’s on tape saying, hey, I’m doing a crime, watch me. Look at this, it’s criming right now in front of you, right?

So like, and there’s not a real lawyer out there who, you know, they have to make it about these other things to make it sound like there’s a real argument here. I don’t think there’s a real argument here. The strategy, I think, in Trump’s head, which is not a dumb strategy, is to find one juror.

TAPPER: Yes.

GOLDBERG: And Marco Puto (ph) had a good piece about this last week or earlier this week, Florida has a real history of juries for sucking up to deferring to celebrities in criminal cases. And it’s going to be very difficult in South Florida to find a jury where you don’t have at least a couple of jurors who voted for Trump. And so I think his play here is basically jury nullification more than anything else because just on the legal merits, there’s just not a lot he can do. I mean, you can tell him from his speech last night, he’s talking about the Records Act, and it doesn’t apply in this case.