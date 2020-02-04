Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) got the short end of the stick from CNN Monday night, as the network cut away from her caucus night speech after about two minutes so that they could literally report that they had nothing to report.

As the Iowa Democratic caucuses descended into results-free madness, candidates took turns giving victory-adjacent speeches so they could skedaddle to New Hampshire. But Warren got the conspicuously shortest shrift from CNN and MSNBC, while Fox News played very little of any of the speeches.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) went first, and had her speech played in its entirety on both non-Fox networks. Former Vice President Joe Biden was next at around 11:30 p.m. EST, and he, too, got his entire piece in. Warren could be seen in split-screen silently beginning her remarks during Biden’s speech.

CNN then carried Warren live starting at about five minutes into her speech, a bit of unfortunate timing for the Massachusetts senator.

But less than two minutes later, CNN special coverage anchor Anderson Cooper dipped out of the speech — which had about another minutes to go — to make an important announcement.

“Senator Elizabeth Warren there, if you’re listening for a victory speech, you aren’t hearing anybody have a victory speech, because nobody has any, there have been no results released publicly given this issue with all the data that has been coming in,” Cooper said, then tossed to the panel to discuss the complete lack of news as Warren continued her speech offscreen.

A few minutes later, however, CNN did interrupt its up-to-the-minute reporting on the results that they did not have in order to carry most of Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ (I-VT) 10-minute speech live, and later carried the entirety of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s quasi-victory speech live as well.

MSNBC was a bit more of a mixed bag for Warren. They also carried almost all of the rival speeches, and didn’t play any of Warren’s speech live. As Warren spoke live, she was shown in a four-box with a promise to carry the speech later.

The network did play Warren’s entire speech, but only after carrying most of Sanders’ speech live, and at six minutes after midnight.

You can watch Warren’s full remarks above via CBS News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]