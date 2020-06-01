CNN Flubs Coverage of Historic SpaceX Launch

CNN flubbed coverage of the SpaceX-NASA launch on Saturday, suffering from video issues and a countdown that kept going well after the spacecraft’s launch.

The network, which was carrying audio from NASA on a delay, was still running the countdown to launch as viewers watched the rocket carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley flying into the atmosphere. The spacecraft launched at 3:22 p.m. ET Saturday and docked with the International Space Station 250 miles above Earth early Sunday.

Moments after the countdown, the video feed cut out for just over two seconds. When feed returned, viewers could only see a cloud of smoke.

The mission was the first crewed launch by the United States since NASA shuttered its program in 2011, and the first time a private company has launched a manned mission into space. It was the second attempt this week after an initial effort was canceled due to weather.

