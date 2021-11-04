CNN Highlights Stunning Video of ‘Action Movie Escape’ Attempt By Florida Man Cornered on a Bridge

CNN anchors John Berman and Brianna Keilar were stunned by footage of a Florida man’s escape attempt after a car crash left him cornered by police.

On Thursday morning’s edition of New Day, Keilar introduced the tale of 34 year-old Bryan Gray, as told through video footage posted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and drily narrated by a police helicopter pilot.

“Some pretty dramatic moments as a man tried to a pull move right out of an action movie to get away from police in Florida,” Keilar said, introducing the clip, which showed the tail end of a car chase in which a minivan skidded into a rather spectacular crash on a bridge.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, which posted the video under the heading “DIVING INTO JAIL,” deputies “attempted a traffic stop on a stolen van traveling on Bayshore Road. The suspect, later identified as Bryan Gray (DOB 07/28/1987), sped off westbound toward U.S. 41.”

“At the top of the Edison Bridge, the van abruptly swerved and crashed into a retaining barrier. Gray got out of the van, jumped over the safety barrier, and dove into the Caloosahatchee River,” they said.

“A perimeter was established, and FMPD’s Marine Unit was deployed. Gray was pulled from the water and detained by deputies before being transported to a local hospital to receive treatment,” the sheriff’s office said.

But the video told the tale much more vividly, as the spectacular action contrasted with the rather nonchalant narration from the pilot who radioed, after the escape attempt, “I’ve still got visual on him, he’s in the water. Just sitting there now.”

“The guy’s lucky to be alive. Lucky he didn’t get seriously hurt,” Berman said after the clip.

And in a bit of massive understatement, Keilar added “Not a good solution to the situation he was dealing with, for sure.”

Watch above via CNN.

