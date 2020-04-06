CNN host Brooke Baldwin who tested positive for the coronavirus last week has shared with her followers that she is doing well in her fight against COVID-19.

“I’m very healthy and feel like one of the lucky ones… but am careful to still take this day by day,” Baldwin shared in a post to Instagram on Sunday morning.

The host of CNN’s Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin last Friday announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19, which was followed by an outpouring of support from colleagues and fellow journalists.

“WE WILL GET THRU THIS,” Baldwin concluded in the post featuring a picture of the host posing with her dog.

