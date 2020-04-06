CNN Host Brooke Baldwin Says She’s Doing OK in Instagram Update Following Coronavirus Diagnosis
CNN host Brooke Baldwin who tested positive for the coronavirus last week has shared with her followers that she is doing well in her fight against COVID-19.
“I’m very healthy and feel like one of the lucky ones… but am careful to still take this day by day,” Baldwin shared in a post to Instagram on Sunday morning.
The host of CNN’s Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin last Friday announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19, which was followed by an outpouring of support from colleagues and fellow journalists.
“WE WILL GET THRU THIS,” Baldwin concluded in the post featuring a picture of the host posing with her dog.
View this post on Instagram
WOW. I feel the ❤️❤️❤️. Hello from… bed… where I’ve been for a few days now. Thank you for all of your 🙏🏼, 🦠 advice, 📺 and 📚 recommendations, humor, etc. It’s been a steady routine over here of Extra Strength Tylenol, cough meds, Vitamin C, ☀️, liquids, hot 🚿, melatonin, pug hugs, rest — repeat. I’m very healthy and feel like one of the lucky ones… but am careful to still take this day by day. Still get teary-eyed at night seeing the @empirestatebldg beating red, honoring the first responders and medical professionals on the front lines. 🚔 🏥 WE WILL GET THRU THIS. #stayhome #americastrong #coronacrew #pug (PS My hubs is 🤞🏻healthy and has been a champ dealing with me! 😷)
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]