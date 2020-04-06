comScore

CNN Host Brooke Baldwin Says She’s Doing OK in Instagram Update Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

By Zachary PetrizzoApr 6th, 2020, 10:02 am

CNN host Brooke Baldwin who tested positive for the coronavirus last week has shared with her followers that she is doing well in her fight against COVID-19.

“I’m very healthy and feel like one of the lucky ones… but am careful to still take this day by day,” Baldwin shared in a post to Instagram on Sunday morning.

The host of CNN’s Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin last Friday announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19, which was followed by an outpouring of support from colleagues and fellow journalists.

“WE WILL GET THRU THIS,” Baldwin concluded in the post featuring a picture of the host posing with her dog.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

WOW. I feel the ❤️❤️❤️. Hello from… bed… where I’ve been for a few days now. Thank you for all of your 🙏🏼, 🦠 advice, 📺 and 📚 recommendations, humor, etc. It’s been a steady routine over here of Extra Strength Tylenol, cough meds, Vitamin C, ☀️, liquids, hot 🚿, melatonin, pug hugs, rest — repeat. I’m very healthy and feel like one of the lucky ones… but am careful to still take this day by day. Still get teary-eyed at night seeing the @empirestatebldg beating red, honoring the first responders and medical professionals on the front lines. 🚔 🏥 WE WILL GET THRU THIS. #stayhome #americastrong #coronacrew #pug (PS My hubs is 🤞🏻healthy and has been a champ dealing with me! 😷)

A post shared by Brooke Baldwin (@brooke_baldwin) on

