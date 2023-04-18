CNN Hosts Laugh Out Loud At DeSantis Disney Threat: ‘I Mean Let’s Play This Out’

CNN hosts laughed at and mocked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his suggestion a “new state prison” could be constructed near Disneyland.

DeSantis recently issued a series of threats, using a humor-signaling affect, to use a parcel of land adjacent to Walt Disney World for a variety of purposes as part of his ongoing feud with the company he accuses of being “woke.”

“People have said, you know, maybe, maybe have another — maybe create a state park. Maybe try to do more amusement parks. Uh, someone even said, like, maybe you need another state prison,” DeSantis said at a press conference Monday. “Who knows? I mean, I just think that the possibilities are, are, are endless.”

On Monday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, CNN anchors and analysts laughed at the idea after host Pamela Brown played video of the presser, with Bill Weir asking if potential Disney customers are meant to fear ” a prison break and they’re going to hide out as Goofy”:

BROWN: Wow! I mean, he seems to be kind of having fun, with coming up with ideas, about how he’s going to–

WEIR: Nice theme park for kids you got there!

BROWN: Yes.

WEIR: Be a shame if a maximum security prison happened to it.

COATES: Yes.

WEIR: I mean, let’s play this out. What’s going to tank the business? Is it the glimpse of barbed wire, like from the top of the roller coaster?

BROWN: Yes.

WEIR: Or is it the fear of a prison break and they’re going to hide out as Goofy, like what? The logic of that, it doesn’t — escapes me.

But what’s interesting is Disney’s first tweet, after he did that was the “First-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is coming during Pride month, this June.”

BROWN: Wow interesting!

WEIR: “Separately ticketed event celebrating LGBTQIA+ community & allies will have themed entertainment, Disney characters, specialty menu items & more.”

BROWN: Yes. And actually, that’s actually important context, because let’s go back and remember why we’re even at this place, right? Because Disney objected to a bill, from Ron DeSantis, that limited classroom instruction, of sexual orientation, and gender identity. So that’s–

WEIR: But it actually started before that with the vaccine mandate.

BROWN: With the vaccine mandate, yes.

WEIR: That’s what really set him off initially–

BROWN: Yes, right.

WEIR: –as Disney said, employees must be vaccinated, and he was going to fine Disney. And I think that’s where it started.

BROWN: That’s where it started.

FARAH GRIFFIN: Yes.

BROWN: But then, when they opposed the bill.

WEIR: Yes.

BROWN: Or the new law? It really ramped up.

WEIR: Exactly.

FARAH GRIFFIN: The thing here is Governor DeSantis is playing smart primary politics. The base loves this. They’re like “He’s taking it to woke Disney.” It’s terrible actual politics. This is the second biggest employer, in his State that he’s taking on.

Also, June is Pride month. If you’re going to take on an every business that decides to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, you’re going to be taking on a lot of different woke corporations.

It worked when he was beating Disney. But he got outmaneuvered. And now, it just seems this like petty tit-for-tat, like what is the end game here in sight.

BROWN: Yes.

COATES: And there’s also one report, we have, earlier today, right that there is at least one megadonor, who’s beginning to walk away a little bit, knowing that this is having an impact, in greater areas, here.

But, remember, go back to what Disney did that was really pretty impressive, you think about it? When all this was coming, and brewing about the Reedy Creek District, they probably got themselves grandfathered in, to be able to essentially overturn the appointment of this specialized panel that DeSantis actually wanted to happen.

He’s trying to challenge it, and the idea of whether this new panel that doesn’t have much power, and has to actually go to Disney, to clarify anything, or approve anything, whether he can disrupt that. So, they’re trying to figure out ways, to retaliate, knowing that there is this legal angle, that they might not be able to actually undermine Disney, for.