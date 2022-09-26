The rioter who received a mysterious, nine-second phone call from the White House on Jan. 6 has been identified by CNN.

In a report by Jamie Gangel and Elizabeth Stuart, CNN named Anton Lunyk as the man who received a call from the White House at 4:34 on Jan. 6.

Luryk, according to the CNN report, is a 26-year-old supporter of former President Donald Trump who lives in Brooklyn. He and two friends breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 and recently pleaded guilty to charges of illegal demonstration.

There is no known motive for why this call was placed, and for now, the identity of the person at the White House who made it remains a mystery.

The call’s existence was first made public on Sunday night’s edition of 60 Minutes by former Republican congressman Denver Riggleman — who served as a technical advisor to the Jan. 6 committee. Calling it an “aha!” moment, Riggleman wrote off the possibility that the call was somehow a coincidence.

“Was it an accidental call?” Riggleman told 60 Minutes. “When the White House just happened to call numbers that somebody misdialed a rioter that day, on January 6th? Probably not.”

