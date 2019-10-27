CNN: ISIS Leader Reportedly Killed in Overseas Special Operation in Syria

CNN broke away from scheduled programming to deliver special coverage of a military operation against the leader of ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was reportedly killed in a U.S. military raid.

Anchor Paula Newton reported early Sunday that “CNN can now confirm that U.S. Special Forces have launched an operation targeting al-Baghdadi after receiving crucial CIA intelligence on his possible location in northwest Syria. Now, President Trump is expected to make a major announcement on Sunday morning at 9:00am.”

The ISIS leader was reportedly in northwest Syria where the raid took place. Al-Baghadid has been living in hiding for the past five years.

Newton reported later in the night that that al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in the raid, but the news is still pending final confirmation based on DNA analysis.

“A U.S. Defense official tells CNN that al-Baghdadi apparently detonated a suicide vest just as U.S. Special Forces closed in. Final confirmation is pending of course. That all-important DNA analysis and of course other positive identifiers,” she said.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make an announcement at 9am Eastern Time Sunday, after sending out a vague tweet Saturday about “something big.”

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019



Watch above, via CNN.

